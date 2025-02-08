N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 79,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day moving average is $229.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

