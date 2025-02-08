National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.92.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$19.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.28. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$18.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.12). Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

