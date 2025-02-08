Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 761.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,125,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 995,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,860,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $17,088,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 839,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

