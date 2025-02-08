NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5,381.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805,903 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,076,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 158,886 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 125,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPYI stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

