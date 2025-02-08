Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.51, but opened at $126.01. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $128.72, with a volume of 2,084,408 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $413,954.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at $79,064,227.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

