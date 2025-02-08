NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.2 %

NURO stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 203.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.