NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

