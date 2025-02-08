NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 9.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 894.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,002.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 425,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 386,546 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

