NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

