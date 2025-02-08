NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

