NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 724,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.