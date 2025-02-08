Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.79 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

