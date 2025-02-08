Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of OKTA opened at $97.00 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -277.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 978,168 shares of company stock valued at $84,758,269. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 767,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after buying an additional 68,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $49,373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after buying an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 510,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.