Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.38, but opened at $42.07. Omnicell shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 50,800 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Omnicell by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.97, a PEG ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

