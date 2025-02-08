Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

