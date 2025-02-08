Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

INGR stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ingredion by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

