Optas LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

