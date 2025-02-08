Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $110.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $107.09, with a volume of 41032045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $283,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.28, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

