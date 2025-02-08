Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $110.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $108.68 and last traded at $106.85. 48,226,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 77,623,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 554.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.