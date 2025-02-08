Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVLA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

PVLA stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Palvella Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Palvella Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

