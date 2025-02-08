Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Paramount Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Paramount Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

