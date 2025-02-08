Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

