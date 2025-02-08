Patron Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.