PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.58. 5,152,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,932,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,631,000 after buying an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after buying an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

