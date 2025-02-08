Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,251.83. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,724. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 689.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 108,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

