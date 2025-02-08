Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

