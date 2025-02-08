Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $902,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.