Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) versus CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Head-To-Head Contrast

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $81.62 million 1.96 $12.59 million $2.39 13.08 Peoples Bancorp $439.68 million 2.67 $117.21 million $3.31 9.98

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CB Financial Services pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CB Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.80%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 15.43% 7.45% 0.70% Peoples Bancorp 18.90% 11.07% 1.31%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services



CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples Bancorp



Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

