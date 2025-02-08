PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $143.93 and last traded at $144.31. 1,185,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,695,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.35.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

