Piper Sandler Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $208.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 58,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

