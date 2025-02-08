Piper Sandler Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $59.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,253,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,158.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 891,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 820,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

