Piper Sandler Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $131.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

