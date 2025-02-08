Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,061,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $130,376,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after buying an additional 691,761 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $22,289,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

