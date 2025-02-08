Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 768028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

