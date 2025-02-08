Promising Casino Stocks To Follow Now – February 06th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Richtech Robotics, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, and SharpLink Gaming are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos and other gaming-related properties. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on various stock exchanges, allowing them to have ownership in the casino companies and potentially profit from their financial performance. The value of casino stocks can be influenced by factors such as overall economic conditions, gaming trends, regulatory changes, and specific company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.22. The stock had a trading volume of 401,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 653,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of RR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,430,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,241,027. The company has a current ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.52. 772,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 1,265,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,259. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 41,253,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

