PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $28.83. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. PROS shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 351,645 shares changing hands.
PRO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
