PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $28.83. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. PROS shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 351,645 shares changing hands.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

PROS Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PROS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.