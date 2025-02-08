PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
