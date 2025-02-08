PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.