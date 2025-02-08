PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $179.76 and last traded at $178.73. Approximately 223,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 846,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.76.

Get PTC alerts:

The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.