Q1 Earnings Estimate for Reservoir Media Issued By B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.80, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 58.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

