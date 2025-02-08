Q1 Earnings Forecast for AMD Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

