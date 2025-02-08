Q1 Earnings Forecast for Hubbell Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. Hubbell’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $346.13 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hubbell by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 84.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

