Q1 Earnings Forecast for TFIN Issued By B. Riley

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 759.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

