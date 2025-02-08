Q1 Earnings Forecast for VKTX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

VKTX stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,822.25. This trade represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at $101,170,867.50. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

