Q1 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Decreased by Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

