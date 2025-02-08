Q1 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $173.54 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,725. This represents a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

