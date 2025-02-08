Q1 EPS Forecast for Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Analyst

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,921,000 after acquiring an additional 301,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,846,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

