Q4 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Issued By B. Riley

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.