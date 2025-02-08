Q4 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Decreased by Stifel Canada

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.03). Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 85,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

