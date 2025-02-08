Q4 EPS Estimates for Gray Television Boosted by Analyst

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GTN opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Gray Television by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,763,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 355,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 432,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $656,443.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,256.44. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

