Q4 EPS Estimates for TSE:PIF Cut by National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PIF. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

